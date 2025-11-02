Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,251 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,682,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,229,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 996,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 293,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

