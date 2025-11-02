Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 11,597 iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,864,000 after buying an additional 3,265,511 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,656,000 after buying an additional 775,570 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 739,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 368,034 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,186,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.7%

EWG opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

