Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,130,000 after purchasing an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,564,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,214,305,000 after acquiring an additional 446,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ZBH opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.