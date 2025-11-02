Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,646,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,054,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,054,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $266.90 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.05 and its 200 day moving average is $305.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

