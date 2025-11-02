Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $453,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VOX opened at $186.65 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.31.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.