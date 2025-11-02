Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $489,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF $IDRV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.