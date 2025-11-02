Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

