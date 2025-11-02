Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,876,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $105.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

