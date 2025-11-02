Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 348.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,129.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

