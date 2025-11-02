Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PTC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PTC by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in PTC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,134,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.31.

PTC opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

