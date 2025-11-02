Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Pension Service grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

