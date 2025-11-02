Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 527,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 432,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

