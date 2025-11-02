Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $290,000 in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXE stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

