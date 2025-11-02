Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $352,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $584.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

