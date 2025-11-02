Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $374,000 in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

In other Confluent news, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $258,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 397,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758,838.45. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $619,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,468,940. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,540 shares of company stock worth $15,205,556. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

