Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

SPDW stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $44.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

