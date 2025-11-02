Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,976,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 660,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

