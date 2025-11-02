Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,845,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 590,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,999 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,619,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

