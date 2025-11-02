Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

