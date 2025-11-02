Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,047 Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $209.15 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 419,626 shares of company stock worth $94,485,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.