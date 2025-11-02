Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,588 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cameco by 215.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,797 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $55,513,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,290,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 19.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after buying an additional 644,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $102.18 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.