Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 6,934 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

