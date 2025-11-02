Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
