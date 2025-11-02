Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 151,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VAW opened at $195.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $213.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

