Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at $17,747,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,704,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $170.54 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.39.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Dbs Bank reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

