Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 208.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 109.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE IQV opened at $216.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $173.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.