Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 13,650 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

