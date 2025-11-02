Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,247,000 after buying an additional 540,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,904 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $197,545,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.