Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 15,937 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 180,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,664,100. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.