Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 30.2%

Shares of EZU opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

