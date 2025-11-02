Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 42.7% during the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 205,667 shares of company stock worth $11,165,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

