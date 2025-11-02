Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

