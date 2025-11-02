Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 436 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EG. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Everest Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.14.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $392.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

