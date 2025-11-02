Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

