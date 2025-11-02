Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 5,880 Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PXH stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

