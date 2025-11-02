Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $301,000 Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 230,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 89,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $67.58.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

