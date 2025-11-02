Wedbush Has Strong Forecast for Alphabet FY2025 Earnings

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.91. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

