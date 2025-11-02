What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Alphabet FY2025 Earnings?

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the information services provider will earn $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.81. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $291.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.