What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Alphabet FY2025 Earnings?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the information services provider will earn $10.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Financial LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

