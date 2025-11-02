William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Alphabet

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.08. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

