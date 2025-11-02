WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 420 to GBX 360. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WPP traded as low as GBX 295 and last traded at GBX 305.10. 261,962,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,131% from the average session volume of 11,742,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 369.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 20.30 earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

