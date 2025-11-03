1,141 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Bought by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

