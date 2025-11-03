13,969 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth about $116,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 786.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

QBTS opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.53. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QBTS. B. Riley raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,372,080.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,801,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,331.10. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,554. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,478. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

