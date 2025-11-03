1,582 Shares in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.