21,693 Shares in Apple Inc. $AAPL Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

