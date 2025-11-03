3,598 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.