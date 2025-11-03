abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $31,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

