Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.