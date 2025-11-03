Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
