Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.63 and last traded at $183.58. 137,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 323,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.64 per share, with a total value of $7,845,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 681,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,214,437.68. This trade represents a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 267.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59,520.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

